Potential Limitations by Sony on Mass Production of Apple Vision Pro

Apple made a groundbreaking announcement at its annual developer conference, WWDC 2023, by unveiling its first-ever mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. This highly anticipated headset is set to hit the US market in 2024, but unfortunately, there are some obstacles that may limit its availability. Recent reports suggest that Apple is facing display supply challenges, which may affect the number of units they can produce.

Currently, Apple relies on two display suppliers for the Vision Pro. LG supplies the external panels, while Sony is responsible for the internal ones. However, Sony’s maximum annual capacity falls short of a million units, which poses a problem for Apple’s production plans.

The Vision Pro utilizes OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) displays. The report reveals that Sony can only mass produce up to 900,000 internal display units for Apple. Although there are other manufacturers in the market, Apple prefers Sony due to the high quality of their parts. However, this reliance on a single supplier limits the number of devices that can be produced each year. Additionally, Apple may face higher costs as Sony charges more for their OLEDoS displays.

According to the report, Sony can only provide 450,000 display sets for the Apple Vision Pro. Even if Apple manages to secure the entire supply, they will only be able to ship 150,000 units of the headset when it officially launches in 2024. This limited availability may have a significant impact on the success of a product in which Apple has invested billions in research and development.

To mitigate these supply chain issues, Apple is already working on developing a successor to the Vision Pro, which is expected to be more affordable and may launch by 2025. Apple plans to involve Samsung in the mass production of OLEDoS displays for the second-generation model. Additionally, Apple aims to expand its supply chain partnerships within the next two years to address the limited availability caused by the high price tag.

In conclusion, although Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is an exciting and highly anticipated device, the supply challenges they face may hinder its availability and impact its success. However, Apple is actively working on alternative solutions to overcome these challenges and ensure a more accessible and affordable product in the future.





