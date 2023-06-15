Trailer Reveals Murder Mystery in ‘Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow’

Fresh from the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Collider is thrilled to present a new trailer for “Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow,” an animated mystery film by Viva Pictures. This film premiered alongside other exciting titles like a new “Spider-Verse” short and “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.” The movie stars Ronny Chieng, Senior Correspondent of “The Daily Show,” as Inspector Sun, a huntsman spider and brilliant detective who finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery during a seaplane flight. “Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow” is scheduled for release in theaters on October 13.

Set in the miniature bug world beneath our own, “Inspector Sun” introduces us to a cast of colorful characters, including the baroness black widow Arabella Killtop, her funnel web spider husband Bugsy Spindlethorp, Sun’s jumping spider assistant Janey, and the bug named Mr. Gill Tea, who is insistent on the pronunciation of his name. When a murder occurs during the flight, Inspector Sun becomes entangled in a conspiracy that threatens both bugs and humankind. Drawing inspiration from Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” this film delivers a classic murder mystery with bug-on-bug violence.

Similar to iconic detectives Hercule Poirot and Benoit Blanc, Inspector Sun is renowned for his detective skills. However, he is unprepared for the challenges that await him on this flight. Initially dismissing a threatening letter as superstition, Sun’s instincts are proven wrong when a murder takes place. With everyone on board as a suspect, Sun believes there may be up to four killers at large, causing panic among the bugs. To complicate matters further, someone is determined to eliminate Sun. With numerous leads to follow and the complex Arabella, who alternates between being menacing and manipulative, and desperate and pleading for Sun’s help, the inspector must use all his resources to solve the case and survive until they reach San Francisco.

Behind the creation of “Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow” is Rocco Pucillo, who won the Samuel Goldwyn Writing Award for his bug murder mystery script in 2013. Director Julio Soto Gurpide, known for “Deep,” helmed this film. The English voice cast features Ronny Chieng, Jennifer Childs Greer, Scott Geer, Emily Kleimo, Paul Louis Miller, Iain Batchelor, Rich Orlow, and Jeanette Grace Gonglewski.

Don’t miss the theatrical release of “Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow” on October 13. Watch the exclusive trailer below!





Reference

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.