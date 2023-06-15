Pitbull’s upcoming album to debut latest single at ‘Party Central’

A sensational new addition awaits fans of rhythm games as Pitbull releases a brand new track for the upcoming game, Samba de Amigo: Party Central.

Entitled ‘Let’s Take a Shot,’ this exciting song will be included as part of a day-one update for the Nintendo Switch and Meta Quest rhythm game.

Debuting as part of Pitbull’s highly anticipated album, Trackhouse, scheduled to launch on July 7 this year, ‘Let’s Take a Shot’ adds to the musical delights of Samba de Amigo, joining Pitbull’s hit song ‘Celebrate’.

Set to be released on August 29, Samba de Amigo promises an awe-inspiring playlist featuring tracks from renowned artists Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus, and Rina Sawayama.

This immersive game encourages players to synchronize their movements with the rhythm of their chosen tracks, utilizing Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers to tap into the beat and dance along with the music.

“It’s time to shine on the center stage with this vibrant rhythm action game,” exclaims the official description of Samba de Amigo: Party Central. “Amigo and his friends are back! Grab your maracas and groove to 40 chart-topping songs spanning various genres, with many more exciting tracks to come as post-launch DLC!”

In addition to Pitbull’s latest track, the day-one DLC package includes the infectious song ‘Shake Senora’ featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul.

Featuring an impressive selection of 40 tracks at launch, Samba de Amigo plans to keep players entertained by regularly introducing new tracks and exciting updates. Master your dance technique with various difficulty levels and challenges while stylishly dressing up Amigo in a range of funky costumes and accessories.

If that’s not enough, you can take to the dance floor with players from around the globe in the exhilarating online World Party Mode.

“With its engaging game modes and fantastic playlist, Samba de Amigo: Party Central is sure to captivate players,” we confidently declare based on our preview impressions from last month. “Considering the scarcity of rhythm games on the Switch that fully utilize the Joy-Cons, this is an ideal moment for Sega to give Samba its well-deserved spotlight.”