Why It’s Likely That You’ll Require an Upgrade for Your PC to Run Diablo 4

Diablo IV is joining the growing list of games that require copious amounts of RAM. The question is: Are you going to need to upgrade your PC?
Blizzard has just released the system requirements for Diablo IV, and it looks like playing at maximum settings is not going to be easy for most gamers.
Not too long ago, 16GB of RAM was considered to be plenty for gaming purposes. It seems that these days, game devs are slowly pushing that number up to 32GB, making it the new amount to aim for. Diablo IV serves to prove that theory.
In all fairness, the much-anticipated new entry in the Diablo franchise is going to support a wide range of specifications. Even if your PC was not made to handle the most demanding AAA games out right now, you can play the new Diablo—you’ll just have to compromise on the settings by quite a lot.
To run the game at low graphics settings, at 1080p native resolution, and hit 30 frames per second (fps), all that’s needed is an Intel Core i5-2500K or an AMD FX-8350 CPU, 8GB of
The
In order to run Diablo IV at
Of course, you can comfortably play without 32GB of
Whether your PC is ready for it or not, you can soon test out Diablo IV and see it for yourself. Blizzard has also announced a “Server Slam” event, which is essentially an open beta weekend, taking place between May 12 and May 14. The final release date of the game was set to June 6, so you still have some time to top up on RAM if you need to.
