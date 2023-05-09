Review: Star Wars Jedi Survivor – An Epic Adventure in Starbound Limited by Performance Issues

The newly released game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. It follows the successful Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was praised for its unique combat system and story. The sequel, developed by Respawn Entertainment, boasts an even larger, semi-open world, six planets to explore, expanded combat, and more. In the game, players assume the role of Cal Kestis, a powerful Jedi Knight who is now labeled a terrorist after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. In his quest to topple the Galactic Empire, Cal faces various challenges and new characters along the way. The game features a smooth continuation of Cal’s story with no amnesia gimmicks or forgetfulness of basic maneuvers. The combat system includes five stances, all of which unlock gradually. However, players can only equip two stances at a given time. The game also includes a companion system, where allies can accompany Cal on specific missions, aiding him in combat. The game’s character relationships are deftly handled, and the story’s surprising moments effectively keep the player engaged.





