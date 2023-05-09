Sequel Talks for Alita: Battle Angel with Robert Rodriguez

Director Robert Rodriguez confirms there have been “talks” about a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, but nothing has been officially greenlit yet.

Do we have any members of the #AlitaArmy around? Ever since the live-action adaptation of the classic anime came out in 2019, there has been a loyal fan following behind it. Unfortunately for Alita: Battle Angel, it fell into the brain rot box office mindset of what “underperformance” means–in that the film made $405 million at the worldwide box office, which wasn’t “enough.” The film wasn’t a domestic hit and was one of those films that found its audience in the international market, but despite calls from the #AlitaArmy, there hasn’t been a formal announcement of a sequel. However, in an interview with Screen Rant, producer Jon Landau said they are “working on” a sequel and talking to people. Total Film spoke to director Robert Rodriguez about these talks, and he also confirmed that they are happening but didn’t say anything definitive.

“Yeah, we have been talking about it, so we would love to make one,” Rodriguez tells us, though he adds that nothing is confirmed at the moment. “We haven’t set it for sure yet, but we’re definitely hoping to and talking about it a lot. They’re slammed with all the Avatar stuff, but they’ve definitely been engaging in it.”

Avatar: The Way of Water sequel has given Landau and James Cameron a lot of pull at Disney, one can assume, so getting an Alita sequel off the ground is something that we could see happen. As always, it’s good to keep the conversation going in articles like this and also on social media. While I personally didn’t love Alita: Battle Angel, I love the #AlitaArmy, and I hope you guys get your sequel.

Alita: Battle Angel – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (Avatar) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) comes Alita: Battle Angel, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world, she does not recognize; she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family, and the world she’s grown to love.

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Mahershala Ali, Christoph Waltz, and Jackie Earle Haley. It is out on digital and home release now.

