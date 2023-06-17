What Excites Collider About Attending the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

During the festive season, we are introduced to a plethora of highly anticipated movie releases and have the opportunity to uncover hidden gems among the thousands of films produced worldwide each year. As a portal dedicated to bringing you the finest in cinema, both big and small, Collider continuously expands its reach by attending some of the most prestigious festivals in the US and around the globe. Earlier this year, we traversed the ocean to cover the esteemed Berlin Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival, two of the most traditional cinematic events in the world. Our next stop in Europe is the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, held annually in July in the captivating city of Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. Established in 1946, the KVIFF has slowly but surely risen to become the leading film event in Central and Eastern Europe. With a focus on Czech productions, the KVIFF also showcases hundreds of films from across the globe, often introducing emerging filmmakers and supporting the younger generation in pushing the boundaries of the art form. We are ecstatic to attend the festival and provide our readers with comprehensive coverage of all that we hear and see. Now, let’s delve into what we are most excited about at the 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The Red Carpet and Special Awards

During every film festival, we have the privilege of mingling with the stars, while also gaining insight into their upcoming projects and obtaining exclusive scoops. Although we’ll only know the full list of attendees once we arrive at the festival, several notable Hollywood stars have already confirmed their presence. For example, the legendary Russell Crowe will be honored with the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, an accolade previously bestowed upon luminaries such as Willem Dafoe, Robert DeNiro, and Julianne Moore. Alicia Vikander, Academy Award winner for her roles in “Ex-Machina” and “The Danish Girl,” and the immensely talented Ewan McGregor, known for his work in “Trainspotting” and as Obi-Wan Kenobi, will also receive the KVIFF President’s Award, which recognizes remarkable actors, directors, and producers. Furthermore, we anticipate the attendance of Jude Law, as the festival opens with the period drama “Firebrand,” in which he stars.

Russell Crowe’s Musical Performance

In addition to being a distinguished guest at the 2023 KVIFF, Russell Crowe will kick off the festivities with a captivating performance alongside his band Indoor Garden Party. Crowe’s musical journey began in the 1980s, but his latest band was formed in 2009 in collaboration with Canadian musician Alan Doyle. The inclusion of Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party is just one of the musical highlights of the festival, as the opening concert will also feature the iconic British band Morcheeba.

Diverse Film Selection at KVIFF

Unlike most theater chains that primarily focus on showcasing the latest Hollywood blockbusters, a film festival provides a platform for diverse voices from around the world. The main competition at the 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival features nine world premieres and two international premieres. The Proxima Competition, a secondary competition, includes ten world premieres and two international premieres. Additionally, the festival presents Special Screenings, showcasing world or European premieres exclusively, although these screenings do not confer awards. In a nutshell, attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to watch numerous new films before they become available anywhere else. Some of the highly anticipated movies on our list include Pascal Plante’s (director of “Nadia, Butterfly”) thrilling film “Red Rooms,” Thomas Imbach’s (director of “Mary Queen of Scots”) documentary about Jean-Luc Godard titled “Say God By,” Babak Jalali’s immigration drama “Freemont,” and David Jařab’s adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness” starring Brian Caspe, titled “Snake Gas.” Furthermore, we are eager to explore the works of promising filmmakers making their feature debuts, such as Michèle Jacob with her horror film “The Lost Children” and Robert Hloz with his sci-fi creation “Restore Point.” With a vast selection of both feature and short films available, the challenge will be fitting everything we desire to watch into our schedules.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will take place from June 30 to July 8. To explore the full lineup of programming, visit the KVIFF website.





