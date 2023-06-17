Weekly Deals: Sony Xperia 1 III and Moto Edge+ 512GB at 50% Off!

If you’re looking to save some money while buying a new phone, smartwatch, or accessory, we’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered the best deals of the week that are still available for you to take advantage of.

Top three deals of the week

Amazon is currently offering a massive $650 discount on the Sony Xperia 1 III. This flagship phone boasts a 4K 120Hz display and a variable aperture lens, features that are hard to find in other phones at a lower price. With this deal, you can get a taste of the future at a mid-range price.

Samsung is also running a deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Not only do you get a free storage upgrade to 512GB (worth $180), but there’s also a generous trade-in discount that brings the price down to that of a mid-range phone.

If you’re in need of wireless buds, Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the AirPods Pro 2. This deal is a sneak peek into Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 headphones deals. Don’t miss out!

The 50% off phone deals bonanza continues!

Amazon is currently offering $200 off the Pixel 7 Pro and a 50% discount on the Motorola edge+. The edge+ also comes with 512GB of storage, making it the most affordable high-end phone with such a large storage capacity. It’s a bargain you don’t want to miss.

As a cherry on top, give the AT&T Retention Team a call and ask for a $500 discount on the iPhone 14. They might just give it to you, even without a trade-in.

Fine smartwatch deals on Apple and Samsung watches!

If you’re in the market for a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch, Walmart has an incredible offer on the 42mm Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. You can save a whopping $221 and get this beautiful timepiece for only $129. It’s an unbelievable deal that you won’t find anywhere else.

Even if you’re not a fan of the Wear OS ecosystem, Samsung smartwatches, or the rotating bezel feature, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $129 is an irresistible offer. It comes with a circular display, a range of health monitoring tools, and sensors for a comprehensive smartwatch experience.

Some great deals on headphones and accessories, too!

Amazon is running a good deal on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones. While the sound quality alone justifies the price, these headphones offer more than just great audio. Features like active noise cancellation, 360 Reality Audio, automatic activity detection, and dual connectivity make them worth the investment.

For the iPhone users, there’s an even better deal on the AirPods Max headphones. You can save $100 and enjoy features like Apple-designed dynamic drivers, high-fidelity audio, excellent active noise cancellation, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive sound experience.





