June 2023 Will See Darkness Ablaze

Explore the Market for Pokémon TCG with a Focus on the Charizard-Themed Set Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze in June 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is a dynamic and unpredictable market. In the past two years, the hobby has experienced a resurgence of interest due to various factors such as the 25th Anniversary, the release of captivating Sword & Shield-era sets with stunning Alternate Arts, the influence of influencers, the rise of box breaks, and the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on people seeking new hobbies. Sets and cards that were once easily accessible suddenly became scarce. Now that the initial hype has subsided, it’s time to assess the current standing of modern sets. In this monthly series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, I aim to provide insight into the availability and trajectory of card values. As a Pokémon TCG completionist myself, I hope to guide collectors on the optimal timing for their acquisitions. Today, let’s take a look at how the cards from the August 2020 release of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze are performing in June 2023.









Here are the top-valued cards from Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, based on market values observed on TCGPlayer at the time of writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $29.94 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $8.28 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $8.18 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $7.28 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.04 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.01 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $7.00 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.94 Charizard V 019/189: $4.15 Rose Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 196/189: $3.90

The secondary market value of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze cards has remained relatively stable this month. While the Charizard VMAX is the standout card of the set, it doesn’t quite reach the level of being a highly sought-after chase card compared to the top cards of other sets from this era. The fact that a card valued at $3.90 made it into the top ten hits of Darkness Ablaze speaks volumes about the overall value of this set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for comprehensive coverage of the Pokémon TCG, where we delve into the past, present, and future of this popular hobby through upcoming set reveals.

