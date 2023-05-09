‘Recap the mayhem with ‘The Great’ recap videos before Season 3′

In just a matter of days, viewers will be shouting “Huzzah!” once more as The Great returns for Season 3. The upcoming season will see Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) work on their marriage, while Catherine continues to try and win over the Russian people. It’s been quite some time since Seasons 1 and 2, so if you haven’t had time to rewatch, Hulu has you covered. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, the streamer released recap videos for the prior seasons, hitting on all the noteworthy antics that have happened so far.

First up is the season that started it all. Catherine is a young woman filled with excitement at her upcoming marriage to the Russian Emperor Peter. However, Catherine swiftly realizes her romantic ideas of Russia and Peter aren’t at all what she initially imagined. So, as one does, she begins thinking about a coup, with the help of her maid Marial (Phoebe Fox), a bureaucrat named Orlo (Sacha Dhawan), and the army general Velementov (Douglas Hodge). Meanwhile, Peter learned of Catherine’s general unhappiness, finding her a lover, Leo (Sebastian De Souza), who was eventually killed. Upon his death, a grief-stricken Catherine ultimately prevailed in her coup — after learning she’s pregnant with Peter’s child and that Marial betrayed her.





The Season 2 recap highlights Catherine’s shift in tactic to keep the upper hand, formally becoming Empress Catherine. Peter and his handful of loyal nobles, including Grigor (Gwilym Lee), have no faith her in abilities though. Unfortunately, they’re not entirely wrong in their assumptions. While Catherine hopes to greatly reform Russia, its people aren’t as open-minded as she hopes. As such, Catherine looks to Peter for guidance. This also doesn’t go as planned when Catherine learns Peter killed Catherine’s mother. When the season ends, Velementov arrests Peter’s nobles, and Catherine attempts to kill Peter.

What Is The Great Season 3 About?

Season 3 will pick up shortly after Catherine’s attempted murder. Despite her actions, she and Peter make a genuine go at improving their marriage. They go to marriage counseling and try a variety of bonding activities. Catherine also finds more confidence in herself as empress, though she will once again look to Peter for some help — a maybe promising sign for their relationship. Moreover, Peter will step back and focus on being a better father to Paul. Still, the pair will continue to face their struggles, especially as the Russian people seem ready for (another) coup against the throne.

The Great Season 3 premieres all episodes this Friday, May 12, on Hulu. Watch the Seasons 1 and 2 recap videos below: