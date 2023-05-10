Possible 9th Film of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Director’s Thoughts

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie addresses whether there will be a 9th film once they wrap Part Two.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One became, what we have been calling, the COVID canary in the coal mine. It was shooting in Eastern Europe and was one of the first major productions that had to be shut down during the pandemic. It was the first moment that Hollywood really looked up and realized that this could be a problem for more than just one or two markets. Since then, the film had a few false starts and had difficulty getting back off the ground, even when restrictions were lifted. That all culminated in a now infamous leaked rant from star Tom Cruise about people not following COVID protocols on the set. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Christopher McQuarrie addresses the situation.
“That all took place during a very complicated and a very uncertain time,” says McQuarrie today. “Obviously, we’re grateful that people took it the way that it was intended. We were fighting to keep the industry alive, we were fighting to keep people employed, we were fighting for the studio, we were fighting for cinemas, and we still are. We’re still there doing that. I’m just glad people understood the intention behind it.”
McQuarrie and Cruise are still shooting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two; parts one and two were supposed to be shot back to back if that gives you an idea of how messed up all of this got, but of course, people are wondering if the two of them have another film in them. McQuarrie, even despite the headache that came from these movies before having to work around COVID protocols, didn’t seem entirely adverse to the idea.
“Look, we’re still shooting 8, and there’s any number of ways that that story could play out,” says the filmmaker. “When you’re watching Mission: Impossible and watching the team go through these adventures, you’re having some sense of what it’s like to make a Mission: Impossible movie. There’s always a plan, the plan always changes, everything goes completely awry, and hopefully everything always turns out alright in the end. But you never really fully understand or trust where it is you’re going until you get there.”
It is evident that McQuarrie and Cruise get along and complement each other well. Until Top Gun: Maverick came out, it seemed like McQuarrie was the one that appeared in sync with what Cruise wanted out of movies and what level of stress Paramount executives could deal with in terms of putting a massive movie star in possible physical danger. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them want to work together again, but you only need to watch the featurette for the bike stunt and this moment where McQuarrie looks like he’s wondering if Tom Cruise just died to know that this must be stressful. So a break would be well deserved. Either way, if this franchise does end with Mission: Impossible 0 Dead Reckoning Part Two, we know they will go out with a bang- hopefully, no broken bones.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Cast, Summary, Release Date
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt. Produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie and executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Tommy Gormley. It will be released on July 12, 2023.
