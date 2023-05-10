Possible 9th Film of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Director’s Thoughts

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One became, what we have been calling, the COVID canary in the coal mine. It was shooting in Eastern Europe and was one of the first major productions that had to be shut down during the pandemic. It was the first moment that Hollywood really looked up and realized that this could be a problem for more than just one or two markets. Since then, the film had a few false starts and had difficulty getting back off the ground, even when restrictions were lifted. That all culminated in a now infamous leaked rant from star Tom Cruise about people not following COVID protocols on the set. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Christopher McQuarrie addresses the situation.

“That all took place during a very complicated and a very uncertain time,” says McQuarrie today. “Obviously, we’re grateful that people took it the way that it was intended. We were fighting to keep the industry alive, we were fighting to keep people employed, we were fighting for the studio, we were fighting for cinemas, and we still are. We’re still there doing that. I’m just glad people understood the intention behind it.”

McQuarrie and Cruise are still shooting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two; parts one and two were supposed to be shot back to back if that gives you an idea of how messed up all of this got, but of course, people are wondering if the two of them have another film in them. McQuarrie, even despite the headache that came from these movies before having to work around COVID protocols, didn’t seem entirely adverse to the idea.