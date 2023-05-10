Soon, Twitter will introduce video and voice calling as part of its continuing efforts to overhaul the platform.

Since October 2022, when Elon Musk became CEO of Twitter, the platform has undergone significant changes. Currently, the company plans to introduce new features such as video and voice calling.

Musk disclosed on Twitter that the company will incorporate the ability for users to engage in video chats and voice calls in direct messages within a few months. According to Musk, “If you’ve got a DM group and you want to turn that into a private Spaces audio chat or video chat, that you can do so.”

Musk believes that having a conversation with someone using only a Twitter handle without revealing their phone number would be “pretty cool.” In a previous Twitter town hall, he stated that having such features would enable Twitter to attain the success that China’s WeChat does.

When a user named ‘DogeDesigner’ shared Musk’s audio announcement, the billionaire replied with the letter ‘X,’ which references his app project of the same name. The project, an all-in-one app similar to China’s WeChat, appears to be the direction in which Musk is steering Twitter.

Twitter recently merged into Musk’s X Corp., indicating that the recent changes to the platform may be part of a bigger plan in the long run. Twitter for Android already lists its owner as X Corp., but for iOS, it still shows as Twitter, Inc.

Currently, it is unclear if the upcoming video and voice calling features will be free for all users or exclusively bundled as a Twitter Blue feature.

Source: @elonmusk