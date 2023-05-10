IMAX Tickets for ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Now Available for Purchase

One of the biggest adventures of the summer is getting ready to roll out, as tickets for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are now available for purchase. After almost five years since the franchise was on the big screen, it’s time for the Autobots to come back, in a new adventure that will feature three different Transformers factions in an escalating conflict. A new era for the series is about to begin, with the only chapter valid in this continuity being Bumblebee. There’s plenty of gas left in the tank of the franchise that began all the way back in 2007, so fasten your seatbelts and get ready to rumble!





In the new movie, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) is an ex-military electronics expert who only wants to support his family. His life would change drastically when he crosses paths with the Autobots, getting involved in a mission bigger than anything he could’ve possibly imagined. He will be joined in his journey by Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), an artifact researcher from a museum. Wallace’s boss treats her unfairly, and he constantly takes credit for her hard work. Fortunately, her boss won’t be around when Elena embarks on a quest to save the world from imminent doom.

Megatron was a formidable villain, taking the Autobots to their limits every time he showed up during one of Michael Bay‘s films. One way or the other, Optimus Prime’s (Peter Cullen) nemesis found a way to come back and threaten humanity, only to meet defeat at the hands of the titular heroes. This time around, the Autobots will face someone bigger than anything they had previously encountered before, as Unicron is ready to make his big screen debut. After first appearing in the animated story, Transformers: The Movie, the character will be introduced as a massive, unstoppable force, capable of destroying the planet.

