Not Everyone Is Affected the Same Way by Online Art

Have you visited a museum recently? It’s possible that your latest museum visit was a virtual one. Museums have been offering virtual exhibits where visitors can experience art online from the comfort of their own homes, especially during global lockdowns, and even before 2020. But how do people experience online art, and is it the same for everyone? A new study addresses these questions.

A new study reveals how and why online art viewing positively impacts mental well-being. MPI for Empirical Aesthetics / F. Bernoully

Online art exhibits give people a chance to see famous works of art without having to travel to a museum. It’s affordable and accessible, and it’s no surprise that these online experiences are becoming increasingly popular. The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to museum closures and people’s desire for entertainment while being locked down at home, has played a significant role in the growth of virtual exhibits. However, some museums decided to continue offering online exhibits even after reopening their doors.

Online art experiences have been available before 2020. Several museums have partnered with Google Arts & Culture to bring their art to wider audiences. Google launched this platform in 2011, and it currently includes art from thousands of museums and archives.

With a significant number of people looking at art online, researchers are investigating whether the experience is comparable to that of visiting a museum in person. Several studies have suggested that physical museum visits can lower blood pressure, reduce cortisol levels, and generally increase psychological well-being. Does this hold true even when visiting a museum online?

Currently, there is some evidence that virtual museums increase well-being. However, this is a relatively new area of research, leaving much to explore. Consequently, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics completed a study to find out if the experience of looking at virtual art was consistent for everyone or if there were differences in how individuals responded to online art.

Over 200 volunteers at the University of Vienna participated in the study, in which they spent several minutes viewing an online exhibit of art by Monet from the National Gallery in London, specifically The Water Lily Pond. Before and after the art viewing, participants were asked to fill out a survey about their reaction to the online exhibit.

The researchers discovered that people’s moods improved overall after interacting with the online exhibit, which corresponds to what they and other researchers have seen previously. However, the study also noted that some people are more receptive to art in general, and they experienced particularly high benefits. Furthermore, the screen used to view the art was also significant, with individuals who viewed the online exhibit on their mobile phones reporting less positive impact than those who viewed it on a larger laptop or computer screen.

For museums that produce online exhibits, it is beneficial to be aware that not everyone will experience the same effect from interacting with online art. Additionally, for individuals interested in seeing art who cannot visit an in-person museum, it’s reassuring to know that virtual exhibits can still provide benefits.