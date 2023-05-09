Destructoid reports that Sylvie Paula Paula, the menacing fighter, will be making her return to King of Fighters XV next week.

Look at that little face

Something wicked this way comes — And while many would attempt to block her path, pointing to an increasingly large roster, already bolstered with the addition of seasonal DLC characters and free-to-download bosses, there is no escaping fate, no escaping destiny, no escaping the fact that Sylvie Paula Paula is stepping back into the ring in King of Fighters XV, and is doing so in just seven short days.

Making her debut in 2016’s King of Fighters XIV, and also popping up in the femme-friendly SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, Sylvie Paula Paula is a relatively new addition to the KoF universe, though has made her impact felt via her air-raid-siren personality and wild array of colorful, cumbersome, Met Gala esque fashions. Much like Tekken‘s Lucky Chloe, Sylvie Paula Paula offers a vibe of cheerful wholesomeness, but with the volume cranked up to deafening levels.

A master of electromagnetic energy, Sylvie distracts her opponents with her childlike demeanor and Everyday Is Christmas attitude, before zapping them with Emperor Palpatine-esque waves of pure powah. Behind her adorable face and cuddly character lies a girl whose hobbies include “Collecting the fingerprints of good-looking men”, and whose best friends are listed as “The ones in her head”. She also dislikes “Not Cute Things” and “Beards” — so we’re clearly dealing with somebody who is Absolutely Fine.

Sylvie Paula Paula will join KoF XV on May 16, the latest DLC character for Season 2, following messrs. Shingo Yabuki, Kim Kaphwan, and Goenitz. Sylvie will be followed by the Middle Eastern vigilante Najd at a later date, along with additional updates, characters, and balance changes. It may seem I’m being a tad harsh on young Sylvie here, but honestly, I love her design, and if KoF XV was my main game I’d definitely be adding her to my team. WAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!

The King of Fighters XV is available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Series X.