Incorporating Audience Feedback: How ‘Citadel’ Season 2 Plans to Do It

Prime Video is going big with its new international spy series Citadel. Ahead of its premiere, the streamer had already announced multiple spinoffs in the works for the mothership series from the Russo Brothers. Given the experience Anthony and Joe Russo have from working on everything from Avengers: Endgame to The Gray Man, there are high hopes that the series will become the global hit everyone on board is envisioning, leaving fans clamoring for more. While at the world premiere of the series in London, Collider’s Steve Weintraub asked the brothers when Season 2 could start filming.

Much of Citadel‘s future plans are based heavily on the success of Season 1. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh respectively, it follows the remnants of the spy organization Citadel as they reconvene to bring down the shadowy syndicate that led to their undoing. Kane and Sinh lost their memories and spent eight years living separate lives until their old colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) tracked them down and helped them remember their past. The pair grapple not just with their task but their past chemistry and how they balance it with the new lives they’ve lived in those eight years. By all measures, there’s a level of intrigue to the series that fits right at home alongside other Prime Video hits like Jack Ryan.

“It really just depends. I mean, again, we’re here, we’ve got to wait now to see how the audience responds. And then, part of what you want to do when you’re working on a show like this – it’s a continuing narrative, you’re building out a universe – you want to see what it is that the audience is responding to and what it is exciting them about the narrative. We have our ideas, we can speculate, but it’s always refreshing to get that feedback. We certainly made adjustments to Avengers: Endgame after Avengers: Infinity War came out because you want to be organic and fluid and iterative so that you just keep telling the best and most interesting story.”

Another thing to consider is the multiple international installments to the Citadel franchise. Currently, series are planned in both India and Italy with the latter kicking off production late last year. Those series all feed into the action-packed mothership series, allowing for a living, breathing world of spies with the potential for crossovers and big team-ups akin to the Russos' MCU films. Anthony Russo also noted that these series need to play out before production can get into full swing on Season 2. He added: "But also, it's important to remember, the Italian show is still evolving, the Indian show is still evolving, so there's a lot of creative work being done that will affect it in form, what a Season 2 is. But I will say this, we've all been putting a lot of creative energy into it thinking about it." Citadel Season 1 also features Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, and Caoilinn Springall among its cast.





