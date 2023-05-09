Nintendo Switch Sales Decelerate, No New Equipments Announced for This Financial Year

In its fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, Nintendo reported a 22% decline in Switch hardware sales, with only 17.97 million consoles sold during that period. The company expects this decline to continue in the next fiscal year, predicting a further 16.5% decline with around 15 million consoles sold in the coming year. Nintendo has sold a total of 125.6 million Switch consoles since its launch in 2017. The global semiconductor shortage and decreased sales in the previous holiday season were attributed to the decline in sales. Despite the challenges, Nintendo aims to maximize sales by having more consumers play the Nintendo Switch for longer. The company also confirmed that no new hardware will ship this fiscal year, while digital sales, including Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions, did increase by 12.7% during this period, accounting for $3 billion in revenue. Nintendo’s net sales were down 5.5%, and net profit decreased by 9.4%. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and expansions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release this year, with Nintendo expecting these titles to deliver a surge in sales.





