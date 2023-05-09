Science: Exploring Seven Unconventional Approaches to Combat Invasive Carp

Invasive carp are causing havoc in American waterways as they outcompete native species and disrupt ecosystems. These fish are able to thrive in a variety of environments, survive for decades, and lay millions of eggs, making them highly adaptable. Carp were originally introduced to wastewater and aquaculture facilities in Arkansas in the 1970s to remove parasites and weeds, but escaped during a flood and have since spread to every state in the continental United States. Black, bighead, grass, and silver carp have all invaded numerous lakes, rivers, and streams. There are concerns that such carp could devastate the Great Lakes, which generate approximately $7 billion in revenue annually from the fishing industry. As a result, scientists, inventors, and activists are devising innovative methods to prevent their spread.

One tactic has been to rename invasive carp as “copi” in an attempt to make them more appealing as a food product. Carp is a popular dish in China and other Asian countries because the meat is high in protein and low in contaminants, making it a healthy option. Across the Midwest, restaurant owners are now serving up copi tacos, dips, and burgers in an attempt to create a consumer demand for carp and promote fishing. Another approach has been to hold fishing tournaments such as the Redneck Fishing Tournament in Illinois, which encourages anglers to catch as many jumping silver carp as possible. However, there are concerns that fishing alone cannot eradicate the invasive species, and officials would rather focus on preventing their spread than managing established populations.

Government agencies have built electric barriers in the Chicago Area Waterway System to prevent the spread of carp, and scientific experiments with bubble walls and cavitation curtains are also underway. Bubble walls create a curtain of bubbles that disorients fish, while cavitation curtains create a noise and zap that irritates carp. However, there are concerns that these barriers could disrupt the behaviors of native fish and potentially impact spawning and migration patterns. Despite these challenges, scientists and engineers hope to implement these strategies by 2024.





