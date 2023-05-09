Ahead of Google I/O 2023, the name of the Pixel Watch 2 has been leaked, signalling its predictability.

If you’re a die-hard fan of Google’s software and hardware products, get ready for some early Christmas excitement as the company prepares to unveil a host of announcements and teasers at this year’s I/O conference. While three confirmed devices are slated for release on or shortly after May 10, the big reveal is expected to include the high-end Pixel 8 smartphone duo and the Pixel Watch 2. The latter has been shrouded in secrecy, but recent reports and confirmation from Evan Blass suggest that the new edition will be simply named “Pixel Watch 2.” Stay tuned for tomorrow’s event to see if Google has addressed the shortcomings of its earlier watches with upgraded specs, better health monitoring tools, and a more robust battery.





