Mercedes Pursues Integration of ChatGPT in Select Car Models

The initial excitement surrounding ChatGPT may have subsided, but the chatbot remains a powerful force. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has already made its presence known in homes and offices, and now it is poised to enter the world of cars. Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to test the integration of ChatGPT into its vehicles. By adding ChatGPT, the voice control system through the MBUX Voice Assistant’s Hey Mercedes feature will become even more intuitive, according to the company.

Limited Beta Testing Begins

Mercedes-Benz has revealed that it will initiate an optional beta program starting on June 16th in the United States. This program will be available for over 900,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system. The US-focused beta program is projected to last for three months. The insights gathered from the beta program will be used to enhance the intuitive voice assistant and to develop a rollout strategy for large language models in additional markets and languages, as stated by the company.

Customers can participate in the beta program either through the Mercedes me app or directly from their vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program”. The beta program will be rolled out over-the-air, and Mercedes-Benz is integrating ChatGPT via Azure OpenAI Service.

How will ChatGPT Enhance the Car Experience?

Mercedes-Benz explains that users will encounter a voice assistant that not only understands natural voice commands but can also engage in conversations. Participants will soon be able to ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, suggest a new dinner recipe, or answer complex questions, all while keeping their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road. Mercedes-Benz is utilizing Azure OpenAI Service to leverage OpenAI’s large-scale generative AI models, combined with Azure’s enterprise-grade security, privacy, and reliability capabilities.

Unlike most voice assistants that are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT utilizes a vast language model to significantly improve natural language understanding and expand the variety of topics it can address, states the company.