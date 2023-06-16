‘Exclusive and Unavailable to the Public: An Air Jordan Sneaker Inspired by ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ has been Crafted’

Image via Sony Animation

Caution: This article reveals spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

If you are an avid follower of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, take note as a remarkable collaboration in the form of a sneaker has recently taken the pop culture world by storm. A limited edition Spider-Man-themed sneaker has been unveiled, but unfortunately, fans are unable to add this special collectible to their collections.

Sole Savy has reported that an actual pair of Air Jordan 1 Utility Stash, inspired by Spider-Man and prominently featured in the final act of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has been produced. However, only 100 pairs were created and distributed exclusively to individuals associated with the Jordan Brand and Sony Pictures. These sneakers hold a special significance beyond their superhero collaboration as they were worn by Miles Morales of Earth-42 during his confrontation with our hero as The Prowler.

While the general public cannot get their hands on these sneakers (unless they are willing to explore the aftermarket), images of the shoes have been made available. The sneakers are primarily black with varying shades of purple and come equipped with multiple attached pouches. Interestingly, there is no official Spider-Man branding on these sneakers. In addition to the shoes, lucky recipients will also receive a tote bag and vials of tissue paper. However, finding a single pair of these shoes on platforms like StockX is highly unlikely.

Unfortunately, diehard fans and collectors cannot acquire these exclusive Spider-Man merchandise items. However, the images displayed online will prove valuable for dedicated cosplayers aiming to recreate Miles Morales’ Prowler look from the film. As of now, it is unclear whether these limited-edition Air Jordans will be released for public sale. Nevertheless, audiences can admire them on screen as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently showing in theaters.

