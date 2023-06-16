Microsoft Abandons Xbox One for Gen 9, No More 1st Party Games

The lifespan of the humble Xbox One has finally come to an end, marking the end of an era. While some third-party titles will still be released on the system, Microsoft itself has officially moved on from its semi-successful Gen 8 console. During the recent Xbox Games Showcase, first-party titles only mentioned PC and Xbox Series X/S as platforms, signaling a shift in focus. However, it’s worth noting that Sony often releases games on both the PS5 and PS4, so there may be exceptions. Nevertheless, the Xbox One’s place in the gaming world is changing.

In a recent interview with Axios, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty confirmed that Microsoft has fully transitioned to Gen 9. Currently, there are no internal Xbox teams working on new projects for the Xbox One, aside from updates for long-running live-service titles like The Elder Scrolls Online. However, Xbox One owners can still access new first-party games through Game Pass Ultimate and cloud gaming.

The announcement that the Xbox One is being left behind may disappoint some loyal fans, but it comes as a relief to others. With hardware shortages and the high cost of next-gen consoles, the “crossgen” era, where games are released for both previous and current-gen consoles, has persisted longer than expected. This prolonged transition may have limited the potential of games that still have to accommodate the limitations of the Xbox One and PS4. Sony has not fully abandoned the PS4 yet, but many upcoming games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are exclusive to the PS5.

While Microsoft is moving on from the Xbox One, the same cannot be said for the less powerful Xbox Series S. Booty has acknowledged that developing games for both the Xbox Series X and S requires more effort, but internal teams have overcome the challenges and limitations of the Series S through experience.

To all the Xbox One owners out there, with the console’s days numbered, do you have any cherished memories of the system?