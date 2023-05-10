‘Joker 2’ Being a Musical Piques Robert De Niro’s Interest

Screengrab via Warner Bros.

For those curious about Robert De Niro‘s thoughts on recent reports about Joker: Folie a Deux, the wait is over.

In the 2019 film Joker, De Niro played the role of late-night TV host Murray Franklin, who was murdered on air after a confrontation with Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix. During an interview with Comicbook, while promoting his latest project, About My Father, De Niro was asked about rumors that the Joker sequel would be a musical, and he joked that it was “interesting” and that he was glad he didn’t have to reprise his role as Franklin. He also mentioned Phoenix and the rumored musical transition.

“Oh, it’s gonna segue into a musical? I read that somewhere, too, with Joaquin Phoenix too, and he’s gonna — well, who knows how they’re doing it? It’s interesting. Yeah, it’s fine.”

Although the plot for Joker: Folie a Deux has not been released, news outlets claim that the thriller will star Phoenix as the Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The film will also feature Zazie Beetz, who played Sophie Dumond, the Joker’s imagined love interest in the first installment, as well as Harry Lawtey, Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, and Catherine Keener. Production for Joker: Folie a Deux started in December 2022 and wrapped up last month, and no additional information has been revealed yet.

Joker: Folie a Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.