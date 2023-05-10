Here’s What You Need to Know: Covid-19 Emergency Declarations Will End on May 11.

With Covid-19 national emergency declarations set to end on May 11, 2023, there are concerns about the impact on various Covid-19 prevention and response measures and who will be affected. Despite the end of emergency declarations, the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, with the virus still spreading and new variants emerging. The public health emergency (PHE) that was declared in January 2020 is set to expire on May 11, 2023. Additionally, the national emergency declaration issued by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 will end on the same date. As a result, a number of services and provisions related to Covid-19 could abruptly expire. It is therefore important to know what changes to expect after May 11 to avoid any surprises. Here are ten things that may change:

1. Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments that do not have full approval yet may become less readily available even though emergency use authorizations (EUAs) will continue past May 11.

2. Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments may become more expensive, with less insurance coverage.

3. There may be less information available about new variants, upticks, and surges.

4. Covid-19 vaccination and other requirements may disappear, leaving questions about how to handle the virus going forward.

5. The healthcare worker shortage may worsen.

6. Restrictions on travel and international trade may be lifted, resulting in more opportunities for the pandemic to spread.

7. Schools may reopen fully, but mask and social distancing requirements may not be in place.

8. Funding for Covid-19 relief and recovery efforts may decrease.

9. Mental health resources related to Covid-19 may be less available.

10. The overall public response to Covid-19 may shift, leading to different approaches to prevention and response measures.





Reference