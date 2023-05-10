Samsung conducts early tests for One UI 6.0, with Android 14 update to be included sooner than anticipated.

Pixel users have been beta testing Android 14 while Google is expected to release the stable version of the operating system’s next build in August. Meanwhile, Samsung has reportedly begun testing One UI 6.0, including Android 14, for the Galaxy S23 series. The flagship phones are expected to be the first to receive One UI 6.0, which moves tappable elements to the bottom of the display for those with small hands using a large screen device.

A tweet from tech enthusiast @tarunvats33 (via SamMobile 9to5Google ) reveals that One UI 6.0 is being tested for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4 (F936BXXU2DWE1), and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (F721BXXU2DWD7). Samsung is testing two months earlier than last year which may allow Android 14 to be available earlier to certain Galaxy devices. Last year, the Galaxy S22 series started to receive One UI 5.0 in October 2022 while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 had the update in November of last year.

Samsung has started testing One UI 6.0 which will include Android 14, for the Galaxy S23 series, the Flip 4, and the Fold 4

Google and Samsung are working together to stop the practice of aggressively shutting down apps in the background to save battery life. Inconsistent app performance can lead to poor user experience, and Google aims to “make it easier for developers to create apps that work consistently across different Android devices” with Android 14. Samsung will be the first manufacturing partner for deeper partnerships with Android hardware manufacturers, creating a more consistent and reliable user experience for Galaxy users.