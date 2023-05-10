Do you own any of these valuable vintage Nintendo games? Check if you’re sitting on a goldmine | Gaming | Entertainment

If you have any old Nintendo Gamecube games, you can either take them to your local CEX store or list them on eBay as they hold on to their value compared to other gaming platforms. The top ten most valuable titles from the Gamecube are worth nearly £1,500, making them a potential solution to tackle the rising cost of living. If you have them sitting around in your attic collecting dust, it’s time to make some cash.

Gaming site Solitaired has put together a list of the most valuable Nintendo Gamecube games, based on the cash value offered by UK retailer CEX. The top spot is taken by the arcade racing game Gadget Racers, which has a cash value of £312 if you sell it to CEX. Kirby Air Ride and Frogger Beyond are both worth £162, while Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness will net sellers £152. Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Chibi Robo are worth £143 each.

Gotcha Force and Disney Sports Basketball come in at £117, followed by Ribbit King at £97 and Cocoto Funfair at £91. Popular titles such as Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures are worth £81 and £71, respectively.

Keep in mind that you can get even more if you trade these games for an in-store voucher or sell them to collectors on sites like eBay.