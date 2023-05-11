Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – A Comprehensive Analysis

Decide whether Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will leave you teary-eyed with joy or sadness. The game assumes you’ve played Breath of the Wild, but this only adds to the creativity and improvements. The game features a variety of regions to explore, including Hyrule, a sky region and an underground zone. The world has been reinvented, with some towns reduced to ruins and new establishments popping up. Link has new abilities at his disposal, including Ascend, Ultrahand, Fusion and Capsules. The combat system is more dynamic, with opportunities to mix and match playstyles. The game features temples, similar to Divine Beasts, with more puzzle solutions available. The story is told through flashbacks, but it kicks off quickly, with a lot of urgency and intrigue. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is similar to Breath of the Wild, but with added creativity and improvements, which will either please some gamers or leave them disappointed.





