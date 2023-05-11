“The Flash” Movie’s Flaws Perfectly Captured in One Image Featuring Ezra Miller

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite the success of ensemble superhero movies like Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, many fans still prefer a film focused on a single character. In the case of The Flash, however, it seems DC has missed the mark. The movie is heavily based on the Flashpoint comic, in which Barry Allen travels to an alternate reality where Batman is Thomas Wayne and Superman has become Supergirl. However, it appears that the film adaptation takes some liberties with the source material that upset fans. Some have argued that this is the result of DC’s commercial strategy of hinging the film on Batman and Superman (albeit Supergirl), but others have suggested it should have been given a different title, considering the degree of deviation from the original comic.

Despite any criticisms, it’s worth noting that new head of the DCU studio James Gunn has included The Flash in his plan to reset the comic book universe with a new slate of films and shows called Gods and Monsters. Some fans have argued that the minor details of the film should not be taken so seriously, reminding others that this is one of the last films in DC’s current stable before Gunn’s reset.

While there may be minor criticisms of The Flash, there are more serious concerns related to its star Ezra Miller. Miller has been accused of serious wrongdoing including grooming and burglary. Gunn has not yet taken a firm stance on Miller’s future with DC, but if this is Miller’s last film, it will arguably be remembered as a controversial one.

here we go again, another DC movie where Batman (or superman) has to carry, are there actually any DC movies that dont cameo/reference these two? 💀 — Harry (@Harry_jcw) May 10, 2023