This week’s top new streaming shows

It’s difficult to keep track of which new shows and movies are premiering on different streaming services each week. Although Netflix was once the dominant player, there are now many alternatives that regularly release new content. So where can you find the best new streaming shows? Every week, we answer that question by highlighting new and returning titles, including streaming originals, from major services such as Peacock, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, and Netflix.

This week’s featured titles include the new seasons of Rick and Morty, Queer Eye, and The Great, as well as new series premieres from Hulu, Apple TV Plus, and Netflix. We’ll update this list weekly, so stay tuned for more new streaming shows on every major service.

The Best New Streaming Shows This Week

Class of ’09 (2023) Hulu — May 10

This FX thriller miniseries, starring Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara and Brian J. Smith, is one of the most anticipated new streaming shows of the week. It follows FBI agents across three timelines as they grapple with the growing reliance on artificial intelligence in the American justice system.

Rick and Morty, season 6 (2013-ongoing) HBO Max — May 11

After launching on Adult Swim in 2022, the latest season of the beloved animated comedy makes its streaming debut on HBO Max. Join mad scientist Rick and his grandson Morty on their continuing adventures across time and space.

City on Fire (2023) Apple TV Plus — May 12

Based on Garth Risk Hallberg’s bestselling novel, City on Fire follows a young woman’s murder investigation in Central Park, which uncovers connections to city-wide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real-estate family.

Mulligan (2023) Netflix — May 12

Featuring the voices of Nat Faxon, Dana Carvey, Tina Fey and more, Mulligan is Netflix’s latest adult animated comedy. After an alien attack destroys most of Earth, survivors have the chance to start fresh and create a utopia.

The Great, season 3 (2020-ongoing) Hulu — May 12

The historical drama/dark comedy returns for its third season, as Catherine the Great continues her rise to power in 18th-century Russia.

Queer Eye, season 7 (2018-ongoing) Netflix — May 12

Join the Fab Five as they uplift and empower a new batch of heroes, nominated by their loved ones, in this popular unscripted hit.

Check out the Best New Streaming Shows from Previous Weeks

Below are some of the TV shows we recommended in previous weeks. If you’ve already watched the newer titles or want more options, here are some more new shows on your favorite streaming services:

Am I Being Unreasonable (2022-ongoing) Hulu — April 11

This popular British comedy-thriller, which originally aired on BBC, follows two moms with dangerous secrets that threaten to come to light as they grow closer.

Florida Man (2023) Netflix — April 13

Édgar Ramirez stars in this new comedy-drama miniseries as he tracks down a mob boss’ missing girlfriend in a wild and deadly treasure hunt.

Titans, season 4 — part 2 (2018-ongoing) HBO Max — April 13

Find out what happens after the explosive mid-season finale in the final season of this superhero team series.

A Black Lady Sketch Show, season 4 (2019-ongoing) HBO Max — April 14

Join Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Skye Townsend and a host of guest stars in this hilarious sketch comedy show.

Jane (2023) Apple TV Plus — April 14

This educational series on Apple TV Plus follows nine-year-old Jane and her friends as they use their imagination to save endangered animals.

The Last Thing He Told Me (2023) Apple TV Plus — April 14

Jennifer Garner stars in this thriller series about a woman whose husband goes missing, and she must protect her stepdaughter while looking for answers.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 5 (2017-ongoing) Prime Video — April 14

Midge continues to push against misogyny to find success in the male-dominated world of comedy in the final season of this popular series.

Barry, season 4 (2018-ongoing) HBO Max — April 16

Bill Hader’s character struggles to leave his old life behind as he tries to become an actor in this dark comedy-drama.

New Girl, the complete series (2011-2018) Hulu — April 17

All seven seasons of this popular sitcom are now available to stream on Hulu, following Jess as she finds new friends and a new family after a failed relationship.

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butthead, season 9 (1993-1997) Paramount Plus — April 21

Join Beavis and Butthead in their final season, as they offer their unique commentary on music videos and pop culture.





