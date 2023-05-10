Wix Unveils Expanded Services to Enhance Websites Across the Globe

The website building service, Wix, has launched a new offering designed for developers, allowing them to access its business solutions with any tech stack and across various platforms and devices. Wix Headless marks the company’s first time opening the backend to work outside of the Wix platform. This feature provides APIs and SDKs that can be managed from within Wix’s management platform, enabling developers to create custom solutions and integrate with Wix, even if their delivery layer, website, or app is not on the platform.

Moreover, through Wix’s providers platform, developers can connect to payment providers located in South America, North America, and Europe without integrating multiple payment gateways. This tool also lets web developers connect multiple clients to a single Wix back-end, thus maximizing the ways customers can interact with a business.

Shahar Talmi, GM Developer Platform at Wix, said that this solution “enables developers to use Wix in ways that weren’t previously possible, from scaling their online presences to managing multiple complex projects in one place.” Wix Headless opens the door for using Wix business solutions with web frameworks such as React, Vue, Svelte, and Qwik, among others.