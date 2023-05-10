Season 3 Reloaded Update Patch Notes for Modern Warfare 2 – Featuring Faceoff, Ranked Mode, and More | Entertainment and Gaming

Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty players are eagerly anticipating the Season 3 Reloaded mid-season update. This update introduces a variety of new features to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Among these features is the Faceoff game mode in Modern Warfare 2, where two teams of three players face off in Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Team Deathmatch on smaller maps. The Ranked mode also has new features, including the ability for players to find a party even when their regular group is unavailable. Patch notes detailing other new features, bug fixes, and gameplay changes can be found below.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes… MODES Faceoff • An updated version of the Faceoff game mode from Modern Warfare 3 has returned! • Features 3v3 Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Team Deathmatch on Gunfight maps • Killstreaks and Field Upgrades are disabled Gunfight O.S.P. (On Site Procurement) • This Gunfight variant spawns players with fists and requires collecting weapons from walls and floors. Players can grab a quick pistol and quickly engage, or get a more powerful weapon first. Giant Infected • This is the Infected mode on a larger Battle Map scale, with more players and more infected for increased fun. Infected players respawn with parachutes, and when half of the survivors have been eliminated, a UAV sweep is initiated to help hunt the remaining players.

GENERAL • Players will no longer receive “One Shot One Kill” for kills using the Cranked bomb explosion • The Gunfight mode description now clearly defines win conditions • Laser attachments no longer appear in Gunfight Loadouts • Core Multiplayer now includes an oxygen meter • Enemy players and the Overtime flag are always previewed during the pre-match countdown in Gunfight Private Matches • Drop Zone rotation order now defaults to “Linear” • “Spectating” options are now more descriptive • The default round limit is now 6 for Search and Destroy and Gunfight modes • Black Gold is now a selectable Map • “Care Package Drop Time” options have been removed for game modes that do not support Killstreaks • The score limit for Grind is now 60 points • Selectable weapons now include FJX Imperium and Cronen Squall in options for One In the Chamber, Infected, and Gunfight modes RANKED PLAY Additional Features • Multiplayer Ranked Play players can now use the “Find a Party” feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match. This feature has preference filters for in-game communication style, main language, and playstyle.

BUG FIXES GENERAL • Fixed an issue where players were unable to deploy the MGB while swimming underwater • Fixed an issue where being DDoSed while holding a Javelin prevented lock-on • Fixed a small number of issues preventing the Perk widget from updating properly in All or Nothing matches • The Equipment base widget now correctly shows the recharge progress of Equipment in All or Nothing matches if the “Restock” Perk is active • The Cranked timer is given to players who eliminate another player with the “Survivor” Perk active • Invalid Camo references no longer apply to weapons when a player goes on a winning streak in Gunfight • Shock Sticks no longer appear as lethal Equipment in Gunfight • The out of bounds timer can no longer be reset • Unintended exploits on Pelayo’s Lighthouse and Himmelmatt Expo have been removed PRIVATE MATCHES • Bots now respawn if “Force Respawn” is toggled off





