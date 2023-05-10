Confirmed: Voice Cast and Overview of The Road Home Released

Expected to hit this summer, here’s the official overview & impressive voice cast for the return of J. Michael Straczynski’s Babylon 5.

Once again, J. Michael Straczynski delivers on a promise. Announcing that Babylon 5 would be returning as an animated film from Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros Home Entertainment, JMS promised that there would be more details on the title, the voice cast, and more. Well, that’s exactly what we got earlier today, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting exclusive new details on what fans can expect. Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here’s a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: “Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.” Now, about that voice cast…









Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G’Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

Babylon 5: JMS Announces Animated Film

Here’s a look at the tweet posted by JMS announcing the animated film (as well as the full text from JMS’s series of tweets) – with the movie title, release date & additional details starting to hit the following week:

BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment! Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today. #B5AnimatedMovie pic.twitter.com/5ylImI65mm — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 3, 2023

BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment! Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today. And just to be clear, this brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it’s 100% real, happening, and coming out very soon. Again, full release details and other info will come next week from Warners. If you’re excited about the idea–and as an aside, if this does well there will be more animated movies, maybe on a regular basis–let the world and WB know and crush whatever’s trending I’m ridiculously excited about the #B5AnimatedMovie because it feels the most B5-ish of anything we’ve done since the original show. Warners was terrific in giving me the freedom to write the story I wanted, and the animation is phenomenal. It’s fun, deep, emotional, classic B5.

And here’s a look at JMS’s tweet from the previous week letting B5 fans know to keep Wednesday, May 3rd on their radars:

What’s this? Why, it’s a spiffy new variation on the #Babylon5 logo. It can’t be for the reimagining ’cause that’s on hold pending WGA issues, so what could it *possibly* be for? Hmm. Maybe we’ll find out more one week from today. Spread the word: something *wonderful* is coming pic.twitter.com/Ih6ZqMyIAc — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) April 26, 2023

