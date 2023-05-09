WhatsApp suggests blocking and reporting calls from international numbers that are unknown.



The company is currently running a safety campaign to raise awareness about product features and tools that can help users stay safe from online scams and frauds. It also urged users not to share their personal information with anyone and to think before they act to stay protected. Scammers often create a false sense of urgency by tricking unsuspecting individuals into giving up sensitive information. They also use impersonation and fake phishing links. It is advised that users avoid clicking on suspicious, unverified links and take a moment to consider if a request is unusual before responding. WhatsApp has urged its users to block and report suspicious calls and messages from unknown international or domestic phone numbers. This comes as numerous subscribers of the popular messaging app have been receiving unsolicited calls from different countries. In a statement, the company said, "Blocking and reporting suspicious messages/calls is an important step to effectively combat scams. WhatsApp provides a convenient way to block and report suspicious accounts when users receive calls from unknown international or domestic phone numbers." It further added that users should report such accounts to WhatsApp so that the company can take required action against them and ban them from the platform. "Users can also control who sees their personal details and online presence by using our privacy controls. Keeping your personal details visible to only your contacts can help safeguard your account against bad actors." WhatsApp said that reporting suspicious messages was crucial to effectively combat scams. It advised that if a message is from an unknown person asking for unusual information or making an odd request, users should contact the person or organization directly and avoid sending any money or sharing personal information. WhatsApp also warned users not to answer calls from unknown international or domestic phone numbers, and to block and report such accounts.



