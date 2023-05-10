Season 2 of Prequel Spinoff Series Won’t Be Happening

Unfortunately, we also have bad news for The CW series' universe, with Walker Independence not returning for a second season.

While fans are celebrating that Jared Padalecki‘s Walker received a 13-episode Season 4 order from The CW, the news isn’t so good for the show’s universe. Earlier today, the network confirmed that the Katherine McNamara & Matt Barr-starring prequel series Walker Independence will not be back for a second season. The news comes as the network’s new ownership (Nexstar) begins making decisions on its upcoming broadcast season schedule.









Here’s a look back at the prequel series’ official trailer and series overview:

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series “Walker,” Walker Independence follows Abby Walker (

Katherine McNamara, “Arrow”), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, “911: Lone Star”), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, “The Carrie Diaries”), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, “Wu Assassins”), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda.

Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, “Walker”), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, “Single All the Way”), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, “Another Life”), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.









The CW’s Walker Independence is from CBS Studios with a teleplay written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued By a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng serves as executive producer and director on the pilot.

