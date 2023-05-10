Improved Performance and Texture Fidelity, Reduced Shader Build Times in The Last of Us Part I with 1.0.5 Patch

Today, Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy have released another big performance patch for the PC version of The Last of Us Part I. Version 1.0.5 aims to improve frame rate thanks to various optimizations, enhance texture fidelity for most configurations, and reduce shader build times. However, the developers warned the patch would trigger a full shader rebuild.

Reduced shader building times

Optimized code to improve global CPU performance

Optimized content to improve performance across several levels

Improved level loading to help reduce the amount of ‘Please Wait’ and loading screens

Added a new Effects Density setting, which adjusts the density and number of non-critical visual effects (Options > Graphics)

Increased crowd sizes on Low and Medium Ambient Character Density settings and added a Very Low option (Options > Graphics)

Implemented additional scalability tuning for Low and Medium in-game Graphics settings

Reduced the VRAM impact of texture quality settings, allowing most players to increase their texture quality settings or experience improved performance with their current settings

Fixed a crash that would occur on boot on Windows 11

Fixed a crash that could occur on Intel Arc

Fixed a crash that may occur when starting a New Game in Left Behind prior to the completion of shader building

Corrected an issue where pointing the camera at the floor while aiming would cause the player and camera to visually stutter

In addition to the above fixes for everyone, the developers of The Last of Us Part I also listed the following changelog for AMD hardware:

Implemented improvements to load times

Fixed an issue where shaders may take an abnormally long time to load

The Last of Us Part I didn’t launch in a good state on PC. It was especially problematic to run on lower configurations, where the texture fidelity also took a massive hit compared to the console version. Additionally, the shader compilation time was one of the longest yet for a PC game.

Iron Galaxy and Naughty Dog have already released numerous patches to improve the performance of the game. Meanwhile, a first-person PC mod is in the works, though it’s not released yet.