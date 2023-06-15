WhatsApp has recently introduced the Companion mode, which allows users to access their WhatsApp account on multiple devices without logging out from the primary device. However, there are reports that WhatsApp is now working on another feature called Multi-account support. This feature is currently in the development phase and has not yet been released to beta testers. The Multi-account feature can be found in the WhatsApp for Business version 2.23.13.5 on the Google Play Store. Testing of this feature is expected to begin soon, although there is no further information available at this time.

The Multi-account feature will allow users to select and switch between different accounts within the same app. Once a user logs into an account, they will remain logged in unless they manually choose to logout. This feature is particularly useful for users who want to keep separate personal and work WhatsApp accounts on the same device without having to install multiple instances of the app. It also offers improved privacy and account management.

It is important to note that while the feature is currently intended for the business app, there is a possibility that WhatsApp may extend it to all users in the future.

