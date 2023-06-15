“Insane Pursuit” Red Band Trailer Accelerates the Wild Ride

Buckle up and get ready for an exhilarating adventure with the Joy Ride gang! In the newly released trailer for this upcoming comedy, director Adele Lim (known for Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon) doesn’t hold back. The teaser introduces us to a star-studded cast featuring Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu, as they embark on a wild road trip across the globe.

Crashing their friend Audrey’s work trip, Kat, Lolo, and Deadeye pack their bags and set off for an unforgettable journey. Along the way, they encounter various situations that help them discover more about themselves. This debaucherous coming-of-age story is filled with outrageous moments, drugs, choreographed dance scenes, and even references to The Lord of the Rings.

Joining the leading lineup are Ronny Chieng, Chris Pang, Debbie Fan, Alexander Hodge, David Denman, Desmond Chiam, Annie Mumolo, Lori Tan Chinn, and Meredith Hagner. The ensemble cast adds to the excitement and talent of the film.

Accompanying the description is a captivating image via Lionsgate, showing Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, and Stephanie Hsu covered in drugs.

Aside from its entertainment value, Joy Ride signifies a step towards inclusivity in comedy. Films have the power to share diverse viewpoints, cultures, and worlds, and director Adele Lim showcases this in her directorial debut.

Prepare yourself for Joy Ride, set to hit theaters on July 7. Watch the red band trailer below for a taste of the hilarity that awaits.

