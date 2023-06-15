Join The Incredibles in Minecraft’s New DLC and Become a Member

Mojang recently made an exciting announcement regarding Minecraft: The Incredibles will be joining the game as a new DLC! This latest expansion brings a plethora of fresh content and introduces various superheroes to play as. Similar to the Dungeons & Dragons and Mega Man X DLCs, this expansion offers a captivating story mode for players to immerse themselves in.

The upcoming DLC will transport players to Municiberg, a town plagued by lurking villains scheming to annihilate humanity. You will find yourself battling the notorious villains from The Incredibles films, including The Omnidroid, Screenslaver, Underminer, and their minions. The challenge to save the day awaits!

The Incredibles DLC also grants you the opportunity to step into the shoes of beloved characters such as Violet, Dash, Jack-Jack, Mrs. Incredible, and Mr. Incredible. Not to forget the legendary Frozone! When you’re not exploring the DLC, you’ll have access to nine skins inspired by the movies, featuring both heroes and villains. Additionally, you can dress your character in the iconic Incredibles Supersuit.

To embark on this thrilling adventure, you’ll need 1,340 Minecraft coins (the game’s premium currency), which is approximately $8. So gear up, unleash your inner hero, and save the day in Minecraft’s new Incredibles DLC!

