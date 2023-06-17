What Have You Been Playing, Destructoid? – Weekly Gaming Update: 06/17/2023

The Intense Heat

Good morning, my esteemed friends and beloved enthusiasts! Welcome to an exceptionally scorching edition of Whatcha Been Playing? The summer has finally arrived in Blighty, bringing along a face-melting heatwave and those unforgettable, humid nights. While the band Kiss might not have serenaded us about these sticky nights, I, for one, am embracing them. Not only do they save on heating bills, but they also aid in purging my body of those excesses from indulging in meat. Admittedly, sitting in the office and writing about games becomes a tad uncomfortable, but as long as I can justify enjoying ice cream, I won’t complain.

Speaking of summer, the curtain has fallen on the Summer Game Fest, just in time for us to gear up for Gamescom. With E3 no longer in the picture, these gaming events seem to stretch out for weeks on end. SGF 2023 proved to be quite impressive, showcasing an array of exciting titles, all set to launch either in September or around mid-2024, with no middle ground in between. I hope you came across games that piqued your curiosity and had you eagerly considering a purchase.

If you did stumble upon any intriguing titles, do share your thoughts with us below! I’m keen to know what you’re planning to buy, so I can stay ahead of the trends.

The Rhythm Persists

This section, where I share what games I’ve personally been playing, is about to hit a bit of a standstill. My focus primarily revolves around Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4 for the next few years. However, due to the nature of my job and my passion for gaming, there will still be other titles featured. And with the jam-packed fall season looming, there are countless captivating releases to explore.

For now, though, my spare time is solely dedicated to these two behemoths, especially with tournament season just heating up. However, I highly recommend checking out my initial impressions of Neowiz’s Lies of P. It’s a massively intriguing title that seems to be garnering both praise and division within gaming circles.

Stepping into the Shoes of Juri

But anyway, it’s time to kickstart your weekend! I hope you have a delightful one planned and that you’re able to kick off your summer with a bang. Before you head to the beach, the mall, the Galleria, or the ice cream social, I’d love it if you could spare a few moments to jump into the comments and share your thoughts on what you’ve been playing. As I mentioned last week, the current market is brimming with an abundance of fantastic games, and our backlogs have never been more overflowing. So, myself and the other members of the Dtoid community are eagerly looking forward to hearing from you. Let loose! Oh, and don’t forget to recommend your favorite finds from the SGF!

Wishing you all a memorable weekend from the entire Destructoid team.