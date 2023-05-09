View the First 10 Minutes without Any Cost

It feels like every month now horror fans have a new scary success story to gush over. April was no different as it belonged to the deadites in Evil Dead Rise. The fifth entry in the Evil Dead franchise directed by Lee Cronin has quickly become the highest grossing film in the series, making over $100 million worldwide on just a $17 million budget in its first three weeks. Now Rise is available on digital and, to celebrate the horror film’s home release, Warner Brothers has debuted a 10 minute preview of the film online.

Exclusively released by Fandango, the first sequence in Rise is rather unique in the fact that it’s actually the end of the story. It features the classic franchise set up of young adults going to a weekend getaway in a creepy looking cabin in the woods to make horror fans feel comfortable. Emphasis on the word “feel,” because Rise creatively subverts expectations and goes into crazy-town fast. In this bright scene where the sun only elevates the horror, a drone and a rising title card from the depths of hell are your worst nightmare. It’s the last time you’ll ever see the sun again in this film, which only makes the main gothic setting of the rundown apartment building that much more terrifying.

What’s Evil Dead Rise About?



After the bone chilling title card, we’re introduced to the main meat of the story, two estranged sisters named Beth and Ellie played by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland. We see a tease of the two’s relationship during the final part of the preview and why Ellie reconnects with her sister, but there’s a lot more nuance to them than first appears. Their family reunion, however, is quickly thrown into chaos when Ellie’s kids find the Necronomicon under their soon-to-be destroyed apartment building. The deadites are unleashed and take possession of Ellie’s soul, which leaves Beth trying to save her sister before it’s too late. This is one disturbing tale about motherhood and how Beth and Ellie tie into the opening scene will have every Evil Dead fan’s jaw hitting the floor. Rise is just another critical and box office success for modern horror that helps make a strong case for this frightful genre being the healthiest of them all.



Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Deadites Have Risen



Evil Dead Rise is still in theaters, but you can now watch the deadites gloriously gnarly return in the comfort of your own home if you dare. You can rent the film for $19.99 or buy it for $26.99 on services like VUDU. Rise is also coming to Blu-ray on June 27.

To get a blood-soaked taste of what Rise has to offer, you can view its 10-minute preview down below.