Mondo Releases 1/6 Figure of Harley Quinn from The Animated Series

A new 1/6 scale figure from Mondo is on the way as they dive into Batman: The Animated Series with Clown Princess of Crime

The Clown Princess of Crime is back as Mondo unveils a new Timed Exclusive 1/6 scale figure is on the way. Coming to life from the Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn is up to no good with an impressive new figure. Standing 12″ tall, Harley Quinn is ready to rock Gotham with chaos, laughter, and crime. The Timed Edition will include some exclusives with three different head sculpts and her Hyena’s Bud and Lou. On top of that, Harley Quinn will come with swappable hands, a mallet, a purse, a sane certificate, batcuffs, and more. These 1/6 scale figures from Mondo are always masterpieces, and this Harley will pair perfectly with both Batman and Joker animated releases. The Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Harley Quinn is priced at $200, can be found here, and will be offered for one week from May 9 at 1 PM EST to May 16.

Make Room for Harley Quinn in Your Batman Collection

“Batman: The Animated Series – Harley Quinn 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition – The Clown Princess of Crime is officially released from Arkham Asylum (with a sane certificate to prove it). The latest in our line of BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale figures is none other than Harley Quinn. Once written as a single-episode B:TAS henchman, Harley quickly became one of our favorite characters of all time. Available for only one week, our Timed Edition includes exclusive extras including additional portraits, plus her babies Bud and Lou!”

On sale May 9, 12 NOON CT through May 16, 11:59 AM CT.

ARTISTS

Concept Design, Sculpt, Paint – Tomasz Rozejowski

Additional Sculpting – Alex Brewer

Packaging Art – Danny Haas

Packaging Design – Nolan Fleming

Photography – Raúl Barrero

Art Direction – Hector Arce

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Harley Quinn Figure

Smiling Portrait

Smirking Portrait

Angry Portrait

Cheerful Portrait

Maskless Portrait

Hammer

Bud

Lou

Slab of Meat

Bowl

Bone

Batcuffs

Batman Belt

Mannequin arm

Purse

Sane Certificate Accessory

Joker Scepter

Poison Perfume Bottle

5 sets of hands

Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, harley quinn, mondo