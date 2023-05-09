Reveal Date, Time, and Leaks for May 2023’s PS Plus Premium and Extra Games Line-up: Gaming and Entertainment News

Sony is preparing to reveal its full line-up of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for May 2023. The next wave of PS Plus Extra and Premium games will be announced on May 10 at 4.30pm BST UK time. These games will be available to play in less than a week, from May 16. One game has already been confirmed by Sony for the PS Plus Extra games collection at launch. New puzzle game Humanity will be offered as a free download to subscribers.

Humanity is described as a visually stunning and thought-provoking action-puzzle game that can be played on PS4, PS5, PSVR, and PlayStation VR 2. You will lead a massive marching crowd of humans to the light, unlocking new mechanics, and rebuilding humanity in the process. The official description states, “Command the people to turn, jump, climb, swim, shoot, follow, and more to get them to the goal across 90 carefully crafted stages. Devious puzzles await you, mixing in more action-focused elements, platformer-like levels, and even epic boss battles. Should you lose a few humans along the way, fear not—death is not permanent in the world of Humanity. Any people that fall off a stage turn back into light and walk through the door again.”

Unfortunately, PS Plus Extra subscribers will soon lose access to multiple titles. Sony has confirmed that 31 games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, are leaving the service on May 15. This is in addition to games like Shenmue 3, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, and Homefront: The Revolution.

The news was announced on the PlayStation Blog, stating “As part of our normal content refresh, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will be among some of the titles leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in May. Members with Game Catalog benefits can still play by May 15. You can always check the ‘Last chance to play section’ on the PlayStation Plus -> Collections page on the PS5 console, or PlayStation Plus -> Games -> Games Catalogue on the PS4 console for titles you might want to play before they leave the service.”