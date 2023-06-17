Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers are shunning the purchase of a specific iPhone 14 series model

The sales performance of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini did not meet expectations, prompting Apple to take a different approach with the iPhone 14 Plus. This device features a 6.7-inch OLED panel, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with a traditional 60Hz refresh rate. It retains “the notch” design, is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and has dual 12MP cameras (Wide and Ultra-wide) on the back.
In March, the top-selling iPhone model among subscribers of the major U.S. carriers was the iPhone 14 Pro Max, despite its higher price. However, according to JP Morgan’s latest data for April, the base model iPhone 14 has taken the lead in sales. The iPhone 14 accounted for 19% of iPhone sales from the top three U.S. wireless providers, closely followed by the iPhone 14 Pro Max with an 18% share. The iPhone 14 Pro saw its share decline from 16% to 15%. The iPhone 14 Plus only contributed to 7% of the iPhones sold by Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.
