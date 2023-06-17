Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers are shunning the purchase of a specific iPhone 14 series model

The sales performance of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini did not meet expectations, prompting Apple to take a different approach with the iPhone 14 Plus. This device features a 6.7-inch OLED panel, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with a traditional 60Hz refresh rate. It retains “the notch” design, is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and has dual 12MP cameras (Wide and Ultra-wide) on the back.

To enhance its appeal, Apple equipped the iPhone 14 Plus with the largest battery capacity ever seen on an iPhone, measuring at 4325mAh. Additionally, they reintroduced the “Plus” moniker, which was previously used on models from the iPhone 6 series to the iPhone 8 series. Priced at $899, the iPhone 14 Plus offers a premium large-screen experience with an extended battery life at a more affordable price point.

According to investment firm JP Morgan, the iPhone 14 series is performing better in terms of sales compared to previous iPhone models at this stage of their lifecycle. In a note to clients obtained by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analysts stated that the overall iPhone market share increased to 67% across the three major carriers in April, slightly higher than the 66% reported in March. This represents a significant improvement compared to previous product cycles in April.

In March, the top-selling iPhone model among subscribers of the major U.S. carriers was the iPhone 14 Pro Max, despite its higher price. However, according to JP Morgan’s latest data for April, the base model iPhone 14 has taken the lead in sales. The iPhone 14 accounted for 19% of iPhone sales from the top three U.S. wireless providers, closely followed by the iPhone 14 Pro Max with an 18% share. The iPhone 14 Pro saw its share decline from 16% to 15%. The iPhone 14 Plus only contributed to 7% of the iPhones sold by Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

JP Morgan did not provide specific sales figures for older iPhone models. However, they did mention that prepaid subscribers of the major U.S. wireless providers are favoring the iPhone 11 lineup. The note to clients states that customers opting for prepaid plans tend to choose the iPhone 11 over newer models due to attractive offers from carriers such as Metro and Boost. These offers include deals like obtaining the iPhone 11 for free or at a discounted price when porting-in their phone number to the new carrier.





