Lead Voice Actor Reveals: Alan Wake II Set to Launch in October

Alan Wake II, the highly anticipated sequel to the atmospheric horror game released in 2010, is set to launch in October, according to Matthew Porretta, the voice actor for the titular protagonist. Porretta shared this information during the ‘Monsters, Madness and Magic’ podcast, revealing that the developer, Remedy Entertainment, is hard at work on the game. However, it’s important to note that this information has not been officially confirmed, and it’s possible that studio plans may change or that Porretta may not be privy to internal management affairs.

During the podcast, Porretta also reminisced about how he landed the voice acting role for the original Alan Wake game in 2010. He mentioned that there was a six-month period of silence before he received confirmation from the studio. Interestingly, Porretta refrained from sharing further details about the sequel, citing strict non-disclosure agreements. He is a well-known voice actor who has also worked on other games by Remedy, including Control and Quantum Break.

The announcement for Alan Wake II was made during The Game Awards 2021, accompanied by a dark and atmospheric cinematic featuring the protagonist holding a light bulb while contemplating stories. The motion capture for the game will be performed by Ikka Villi, who was initially mistaken for Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the original Alan Wake game, players assumed the role of an author struggling with writer’s block. The story begins as he embarks on a vacation to Bright Falls with his wife, who mysteriously disappears. The game unfolds like a TV series, with six episodes, and introduces a battle against murderous shadows and the encroaching darkness.

The revelation of the release window for Alan Wake II follows a similar pattern to the launch window leak of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Tony Todd, the voice actor for Venom, previously claimed that the sequel would release in September, with extensive marketing campaigns expected in August. There is a high probability that Alan Wake II will be showcased at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase event.

The development of Alan Wake 2 has experienced several ups and downs, with Microsoft initially rejecting the idea of a sequel and assigning Remedy to create Quantum Break. Writer Sam Lake mentioned that the sequel had been delayed and that it did not achieve enough financial success to secure funding for a follow-up. Additionally, Microsoft held the intellectual property rights, preventing Remedy from seeking other publishers. However, in 2019, Remedy regained complete rights to Alan Wake and received a one-time royalty payment of EUR 2.5 million (approximately Rs. 22 crore) for past copies sold. The game will now be distributed by Epic Games Publishing.

If Porretta’s claim is accurate, Alan Wake II will be released in October for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.





