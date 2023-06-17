First Trailer for Carrie Fisher’s Last Film, ”Wonderwell,” Captivates Audiences

Carrie Fisher‘s final film, the fantasy adventure Wonderwell, has just released a captivating new trailer. Set for a limited theatrical release next week, the film takes viewers on an enchanting journey. In the trailer, we follow inquisitive American girl Violet (newcomer Kiera Milward) as she explores an ancient Tuscan town and discovers a mysterious well hidden in the forest. Transported to a mesmerizing fantasy world, Violet encounters the enigmatic Hazel (played by Fisher). Hazel tends to a garden filled with both regular-sized and enormous meat-eating Venus flytraps, creating an atmosphere of both wonder and danger.

Hazel, however, is not alone in this strange world. She has a complicated arrangement with her rival, the sinister fashion designer Yana (Rita Ora, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey). Violet’s arrival threatens to disrupt this delicate balance. Ultimately, Violet must find a way back to her own world or risk being trapped forever. Alongside Fisher, the film also stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant) and Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper).

Filmed in 2016, just six weeks before Fisher’s tragic death at the age of 60, Wonderwell has faced numerous challenges and delays. These included complications due to COVID-19 and issues with completing the film’s special effects, resulting in a delay of seven years. However, the wait is finally over, and the film is set to have a limited release in AMC theaters next Friday, June 23, with a digital release to follow.

Carrie Fisher: Hollywood Princess

Carrie Fisher, the daughter of actor Debbie Reynolds and musician Eddie Fisher, was the epitome of Hollywood royalty. Her breakthrough came in the Warren Beatty comedy Shampoo, but it was her iconic role as Princess Leia in Star Wars that truly defined her career. She reprised this role in subsequent films of the trilogy and returned to the Star Wars universe decades later in the sequel trilogy. Fisher also showcased her talent in a number of beloved comedies, including The Blues Brothers, The ‘Burbs, and When Harry Met Sally. Additionally, she distinguished herself as a writer, penning several memoirs and four novels. Notably, her semi-autobiographical work Postcards from the Edge was adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep. Fisher also made a name for herself as a top “script doctor” in Hollywood, injecting wit and charm into various screenplays. Off-screen, she openly discussed her struggles with bipolar disorder and addiction in her writing and one-woman stage shows.





Behind the Scenes of Wonderwell

Wonderwell marks the directorial debut of Vlad Marsavin, who skillfully brings this fantastical world to life. The screenplay, adapted from the short story Drainhole Dreaming by William Brookfield (Kidnapping Mr. Heineken), showcases Marsavin’s talent as a filmmaker. The film was produced by Marsavin, Fred Roos (Apocalypse Now), Alexander Roos, Orian Williams (Shadow of the Vampire), Lee Rudnicki, and Robert Bernacchi (Snowpiercer).

For more updates on Wonderwell and other exciting projects, stay tuned to Collider. In the meantime, enjoy the new trailer for Wonderwell below.