URL Enables Access to Download BGMI from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular battle royale game, is now reportedly available for download on specific Android devices. Users have discovered that the game is listed on the Google Play Store without any prior announcement from its publisher Krafton. Although we at Gadgets 360 can confirm this, it is important to note that the title may not be visible on all review units of smartphones in our possession. Last week, Krafton announced that the Indian government has permitted them to resume BGMI operations in the country after a 10-month ban due to security concerns.

Some users have successfully downloaded and installed BGMI by accessing the game through the Play Store URL provided. However, it is not directly listed on either Google or Apple’s app storefronts. Therefore, a direct search for the game will not yield any results. Despite being able to download the game, users are currently unable to play it since the servers are still offline. Screenshots shared by users show a warning message stating, “Server is not online yet. Please check the official news for further information regarding availability.” Krafton has only mentioned that BGMI will be available in the country “soon” without providing any additional details, other than expressing gratitude to the Indian government.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology, announced that BGMI has received government approval for a three-month trial period. During this period, the game will be closely monitored to ensure there are no issues related to user harm or addiction. Several adjustments are being made to the game, including a playtime restriction to mitigate addiction risks. Additionally, the game will make adjustments to gore, changing the default color of blood from red to less graphic options such as green or blue.

BGMI was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in July 2022 under Section 69 of the IT Act. This move had a significant impact on the Indian e-sports industry, which experienced tremendous growth with the introduction of PUBG Mobile. Prior to the ban, a BGMI tournament with a prize pool of Rs. 1.5 crore was even broadcasted on mainstream television, highlighting its popularity in the country. More recently, Dead by Daylight Mobile was also delisted from mobile app stores without providing a clear reason. However, it is speculated that the decision was influenced by the game’s publisher, NetEase, which is a Chinese company responsible for distribution in Japan, Korea, and South Asian countries.

As of now, Krafton has not shared any official release details for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

