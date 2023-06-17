Samuel L. Jackson & Olivia Colman Discuss Sonya’s Vulnerabilities

Marvel continues to attract legendary talent, and their latest addition is Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman. Colman, who has expressed her desire to join the MCU for some time now, will be making her debut in the upcoming series Secret Invasion. In this series, she will play the role of Sonya Falsworth, a top MI6 agent whose status is on par with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. Together, they will work side by side to prevent a dangerous Skrull invasion, finding strength in each other’s presence. Colman and Jackson recently discussed Falsworth’s vulnerabilities and their experience working together in an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff.

Nemiroff posed some thought-provoking questions to Colman, asking her to analyze Falsworth’s strengths and weaknesses. Colman, who stars in Empire of Light, explained that, at the beginning of the series, Falsworth is incredibly confident, believing that no one can outwit her. She feels like she knows everything. However, as the series progresses, Falsworth becomes more emotionally invested, which is something she is not accustomed to. Jackson added that Falsworth has a sentimental attachment to Fury that she doesn’t have for others, potentially leading to her downfall.



Colman and Jackson's Real-Life Bond Both Colman and Jackson are Hollywood icons, and their collaboration in Secret Invasion allowed them to deepen their understanding of their characters and their craft. Colman describes herself as a "new girl" on set, surrounded by actors who had worked together multiple times before. She praises Jackson for his warmth and recalls a moment when he welcomed her with open arms. His generosity and kindness allowed her to fully immerse herself in the world of Secret Invasion. For Jackson, who has portrayed Fury since 2008's Iron Man, the set felt like home. However, working with Colman brought out a different side of his character. They had the freedom to explore their scenes with spontaneity, and Colman surprised Jackson with her sincerity and care for Fury, even when pointing out his flaws. This allowed Jackson to take Fury in new directions beyond his usual smart-ass persona. Watch the full interview with Colman and Jackson below and witness the convergence of legends when Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+ on June 21.





