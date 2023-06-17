Travel Posters Featuring ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ and Other Blumhouse Releases

As we find ourselves in the midst of summer, Blumhouse is here to provide you with some unique vacation destination ideas. Recently, the studio released a series of new posters showcasing locations from their upcoming films, presenting them as dreamy holiday experiences. Instead of spending a fortune on a plane ticket to a distant location, why not consider spending Five Nights at Freddy’s? It could be the perfect getaway you’ve been searching for all along. Is the weather too hot for your liking? How about embarking on a journey to a different reality through the mysterious red door from the Insidious franchise? You never know what adventures await you on the other side.

Get ready to return to the chilling world of Insidious with the highly anticipated sequel to the original two films, releasing next month. In “Insidious: The Red Door,” Ty Simpkins reprises his role as Dalton Lambert, a character he portrayed as a child. This time, Dalton’s father, Josh (played by Patrick Wilson), will face a complicated relationship with him as they both must confront the malevolent forces that intend to harm them by crossing through the titular red door. Even with Dalton’s special abilities, staring evil in the face will prove no easy task.

While the upcoming sequel has garnered much attention, Blumhouse’s thematic posters also promote “Fantasy Island.” In this 2020 film directed by Jeff Wadlow, a group of individuals find themselves on a picturesque island that seems too good to be true. However, they soon discover that appearances can be deceiving, and some of them were coerced into being there.

The horror tale, “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” also receives its own poster, hinting at the darkness that awaits viewers. With its recent trailer debut, anticipation for this chilling story is growing.

Lastly, we have the eagerly awaited adaptation of the beloved indie horror video game, “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” This film brings the iconic characters Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy to life in a live-action setting. The story revolves around the mysterious disappearance of five children near one of the Freddy Fazbear restaurants, leaving a devastated community searching for answers. Now, the animatronic robots from the pizzeria are exhibiting strange behavior, causing doubt and unease among those connected to the tragedy.

