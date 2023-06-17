The Effect of Increasing Temperatures on Marine Sponges

Marine sponges are experiencing a rapid decline in coastal areas worldwide. Recent instances of mass sponge die-offs have occurred in New Zealand and the Mediterranean Sea, coinciding with warmer temperatures. While the exact cause has remained unknown, new research suggests that the sudden loss of a key microbe at high temperatures is likely responsible for the death of these vital organisms. Marine sponges play a crucial role in recycling essential elements such as carbon, nitrogen, sulfur, and phosphorus, which are essential for the health of marine ecosystems. Their close association with diverse and abundant microbes allows them to benefit from energy production, nutrient recycling, and the provision of beneficial molecules. However, our study found that the loss of a specific microbe necessary for removing toxic ammonia from sponge tissues leads to their rapid demise when exposed to high temperatures. This discovery highlights the vulnerability of marine sponges to climate change and the potential consequences for nutrient cycles and overall ecosystem health. The study focused on the tropical sponge Stylissa flabelliformis, exposing it to both current and predicted future average temperatures. After eight weeks in warmer water, the sponges showed no sign of the microbe responsible for ammonia detoxification, which confirmed that no other microbe could fulfill this role. In contrast, sponges kept at the current average temperature remained healthy, with the expected microbial presence. These findings suggest that the breakdown of the symbiotic relationship between sponges and their microbes could be a contributing factor to mass die-offs in warmer waters. Similar to bleached corals, increased temperatures may disrupt the symbiosis and create a chemical imbalance within the sponge, leading to their demise. This research emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy symbiotic relationship between sponges and their microbial partners to ensure the survival of these ancient and ecologically significant organisms. Furthermore, it highlights the need for urgent global action to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change on marine ecosystems. The rising temperatures experienced by these sponges are not a distant scenario but a present reality, and if left unchecked, they could become the norm by 2100. This poses a significant threat not only to sponges but also to the ecosystems they support and ultimately to human well-being. Given the potential benefits that these sponges and their microbes can provide, such as disease-fighting compounds and solutions to antibiotic resistance, it is crucial that we prioritize their protection and conservation. By doing so, we can safeguard our oceans and mitigate the collapse of Earth’s biodiversity.





