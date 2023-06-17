Leaked Promotional Images Reveal Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The foldables season has officially begun, and Samsung is ready to make their move after the launch of the Moto Razr Plus. The anticipation is building for the debut of the revamped Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is set to bring a variety of upgrades to Samsung’s iconic clamshell-style foldable lineup. A leaked marketing image shared by MySmartPrice gives us a glimpse of just how distinct the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be compared to its predecessor. As a matter of fact, this site also recently revealed images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

This render further confirms that the cover screen on the upcoming Flip will be significantly larger than before. According to rumors, the secondary display is expected to increase from a small 1.9 inches to a spacious 3.4 inches. Additionally, it will have a unique square shape in order to accommodate the horizontally aligned camera module.

The larger secondary screen will enhance user interaction with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it is flipped open. It is reported that some apps will be optimized for full usability on the cover screen.

This update addresses one of the main concerns with the Z Flip lineup and brings the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in line with its competition. In fact, the new secondary display will even surpass that of devices like the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Aside from the impressive cover screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also feature a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ‘for Galaxy’ chipset and a few other incremental upgrades.

Expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make its appearance alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for late July in South Korea.